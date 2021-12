Articles

Category: Immigrants & Refugees Published on Friday, 10 December 2021 00:00 Hits: 0

To celebrate the actor's commitment to the UN Refugee Agency and the people it serves, we are shouting out the top five ways he has stepped up in solidarity with refugees.

Read more https://www.unhcr.org/news/stories/2021/12/61b27b274/goodwill-ambassador-ben-stiller-five-years-unhcr.html