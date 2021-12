Articles

Category: Immigrants & Refugees Published on Tuesday, 28 December 2021 00:00 Hits: 6

UNHCR, the UN Refugee Agency, is deeply distressed by the recent tragic death toll in Greeceā€™s Aegean Sea. At least 31 people lost their lives in three separate shipwrecks between 21 and 24 December, while...

Read more https://www.unhcr.org/news/press/2021/12/61cabf664/unhcr-regrets-loss-life-aegean-sea-31-dead-missing.html