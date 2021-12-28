2021 Year in Review: UN support for countries in conflict

Articles

Category: Immigrants & Refugees Published on Tuesday, 28 December 2021 05:15 Hits: 1

Long-running conflicts continued in Syria and Yemen this year, whilst fresh unrest caused serious instability in Myanmar, Afghanistan, Ethiopia and Sudan. United Nations "Blue Helmet" peacekeepers suffered losses and injuries, particularly those serving in the peacekeeping missions in Mali and the Central African Republic (CAR). Nevertheless, the UN reaffirmed its commitment to protect those caught up in the fighting.

