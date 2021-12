Articles

Category: Immigrants & Refugees Published on Sunday, 26 December 2021 21:08 Hits: 8

Secretary-General António Guterres was among UN leaders paying tribute on Sunday to the late Archbishop Desmond Tutu, describing him as “an unwavering voice for the voiceless.”

Read more https://news.un.org/feed/view/en/story/2021/12/1108752