Articles

Category: Immigrants & Refugees Published on Saturday, 25 December 2021 05:25 Hits: 7

Many migrant domestic workers in Lebanon are denied basic human rights, and suffered abuse at the hands of their employers. Since the worsening economic crisis in the country their plight has, if anything, worsened.

Read more https://news.un.org/feed/view/en/story/2021/12/1108332