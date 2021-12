Articles

Category: Immigrants & Refugees Published on Thursday, 23 December 2021

During a visit to help implement intra-Libyan political, security and economic dialogues and support recently postponed presidential and parliamentary elections, the UN envoy to the country issued a statement on Thursday, detailing her work over the last 10 days.

