Articles

Category: Immigrants & Refugees Published on Wednesday, 22 December 2021 05:10 Hits: 0

A picture of the Krygyz capital Bishkek, covered in a thick blanket of polluted air, spurred Maria Kolesnikova to start an environmental movement. Her efforts have been rewarded, as she’s now 2021 Champion of the Earth for Entrepreneurial Vision.

Read more https://news.un.org/feed/view/en/story/2021/12/1108262