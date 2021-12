Articles

Category: Immigrants & Refugees Published on Wednesday, 22 December 2021 21:54 Hits: 3

The Security Council on Wednesday unanimously adopted a resolution clearing the way for aid to reach Afghans in desperate need of basic support, while preventing funds from falling into the hands of the Taliban, a move welcomed by the UN Emergency Relief Coordinator as a “milestone” decision that will save lives.

Read more https://news.un.org/feed/view/en/story/2021/12/1108642