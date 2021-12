Articles

Category: Immigrants & Refugees Published on Monday, 20 December 2021 18:19 Hits: 0

The UN’s Humanitarian Coordinator in South Sudan has strongly condemned the killing of a UN-contracted aid worker on Sunday, that also left another injured, after the convoy they were travelling in came under attack.

Read more https://news.un.org/feed/view/en/story/2021/12/1108432