Articles

Category: Immigrants & Refugees Published on Monday, 20 December 2021 00:14 Hits: 0

A UN independent expert on Sunday commended Bangladesh for providing a safe haven to Rohingya refugees fleeing atrocity crimes in Myanmar, offering to do all he can to “push for a stronger, more coordinated international response” to the crisis.

Read more https://news.un.org/feed/view/en/story/2021/12/1108392