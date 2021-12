Articles

Category: Immigrants & Refugees Published on Monday, 20 December 2021 05:25 Hits: 0

Edward Kallon, the outgoing UN Resident and Humanitarian Coordinator for Nigeria, is moving on after five years in the past. In this blog, Mr. Kallon reflects on the many challenges facing Africa’s most populous nation, the impact the UN has made on his watch, and the prospects for a prosperous, sustainable future.

Read more https://news.un.org/feed/view/en/story/2021/12/1108232