Articles

Category: Immigrants & Refugees Published on Monday, 13 December 2021 21:42 Hits: 3

The world must not forget the roughly one million Rohingya from Myanmar “forced to run for their lives from the military’s genocidal attack against them”, an independent UN human rights expert said on Monday, beginning his first mission to Bangladesh.

Read more https://news.un.org/feed/view/en/story/2021/12/1107852