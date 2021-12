Articles

Category: Immigrants & Refugees Published on Friday, 10 December 2021 15:33 Hits: 0

A flare-up in intercommunal fighting in northern Cameroon has forced tens of thousands of people to flee their homes and brought a halt to aid operations there, the UN refugee agency, UNHCR, said on Friday.

Read more https://news.un.org/feed/view/en/story/2021/12/1107622