Articles

Category: Immigrants & Refugees Published on Wednesday, 08 December 2021 16:42 Hits: 0

She is outspoken, candid, and speaks truth to power. She is known to lecture governments and tell them how to improve their track record on xenophobia, racism, racial discrimination, and all forms of intolerance.

Read more https://news.un.org/feed/view/en/story/2021/12/1107372