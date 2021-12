Articles

Category: Immigrants & Refugees Published on Tuesday, 07 December 2021 21:22 Hits: 4

With the world now facing the highest number of violent conflicts since 1945, Secretary-General António Guterres on Tuesday urged countries to step up support for UN peacekeeping operations across the globe, and the thousands who serve within them.

Read more https://news.un.org/feed/view/en/story/2021/12/1107362