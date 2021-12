Articles

Category: Immigrants & Refugees Published on Friday, 03 December 2021 17:57 Hits: 4

Road accidents are still responsible for 1.3 million annual deaths and 50 million injuries all over the world, but the United Nations has a Global Plan to halve road deaths and injuries by 2030.

Read more https://news.un.org/feed/view/en/story/2021/12/1107152