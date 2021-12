Articles

Category: Immigrants & Refugees Published on Thursday, 02 December 2021 21:39 Hits: 0

Over 700,000 children have been impacted by school closures due to often brutal violence in Cameroon, according to an analysis released by the UN humanitarian arm, OCHA, on Thursday.

Read more https://news.un.org/feed/view/en/story/2021/12/1107072