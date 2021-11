Articles

Category: Immigrants & Refugees Published on Monday, 29 November 2021 21:33 Hits: 2

As of last Friday, more than 95,000 people have been officially registered as disappeared in Mexico. That includes a worrying increase in the number of women and children, a trend that has worsened during the pandemic, with migrants particularly at risk.

Read more https://news.un.org/feed/view/en/story/2021/11/1106762