Articles

Category: Immigrants & Refugees Published on Wednesday, 24 November 2021 21:30 Hits: 5

The signing of the Final Peace Agreement five years ago generated hope and inspiration in Colombia and throughout the international community, and UN Secretary-General António Guterres said on Wednesday that the achievements are undeniable, and the country’s people should be proud.

Read more https://news.un.org/feed/view/en/story/2021/11/1106542