Articles

Category: Immigrants & Refugees Published on Thursday, 25 November 2021 05:25 Hits: 5

Farzeen Alam, a Bangladeshi entrepreneur, was laughed off when he approached banks for a loan to start his farming business: today, Oggro Dairy is helping to lower unemployment, particularly amongst marginalized youth.

Read more https://news.un.org/feed/view/en/story/2021/11/1106152