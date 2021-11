Articles

Category: Immigrants & Refugees Published on Monday, 22 November 2021 16:01 Hits: 0

UN Secretary-General António Guterres is headed to Colombia this week to mark the fifth anniversary of the signing of the peace accords that ended 50 years of conflict in the country, and his activities will include travel to the village of Llano Grande, where the townspeople and former combatants are working together to secure a better future.

Read more https://news.un.org/feed/view/en/story/2021/11/1106252