Articles

Category: Immigrants & Refugees Published on Wednesday, 10 November 2021 00:00 Hits: 1

The worst intercommunal fighting ever seen in Cameroon's Far North Region was triggered by attempts to adapt to climate change.

Read more https://www.unhcr.org/news/stories/2021/11/618ba0ac4/dwindling-rains-northern-cameroon-spark-conflict-displacement.html