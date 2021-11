Articles

Category: Immigrants & Refugees Published on Thursday, 11 November 2021 00:00 Hits: 0

A campaign by the Republic of the Congo and UNHCR provides birth certificates to thousands of Congolese at risk of statelessness, including indigenous people

Read more https://www.unhcr.org/news/stories/2021/11/618b89ce4/birth-registration-drive-brings-congos-indigenous-shadows.html