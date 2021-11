Articles

Category: Immigrants & Refugees Published on Friday, 05 November 2021 00:00 Hits: 8

UNHCR, the UN Refugee Agency, evacuated 172 vulnerable asylum seekers out of Libya to safety in Niger on the evening of 4 November. It was the first evacuation flight to Niger in more than a year, after...

Read more https://www.unhcr.org/news/press/2021/11/618547c04/libya-first-evacuation-flight-niger-year-brings-172-asylum-seekers-safety.html