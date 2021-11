Articles

Category: Immigrants & Refugees Published on Thursday, 04 November 2021 17:18 Hits: 5

Fittingly, the sun broke through the clouds over Glasgow on Wednesday as delegations and participants prepared for ‘energy day’ at COP26, one of the key thematic sessions taking place during the UN climate summit.

Read more https://news.un.org/feed/view/en/story/2021/11/1104902