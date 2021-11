Articles

Category: Immigrants & Refugees Published on Thursday, 04 November 2021 00:00 Hits: 1

Since 2019, a community outreach programme has registered 900 of the indigenous seafarers in the Philippines who were at risk of statelessness.

Read more https://www.unhcr.org/news/stories/2021/11/6181132f4/volunteers-boost-sama-bajau-birth-registration-amid-pandemic.html