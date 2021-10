Articles

Category: Immigrants & Refugees Published on Thursday, 28 October 2021 16:00 Hits: 1

Forests in at least 10 World Heritage sites have become net sources of carbon, due to pressure from human activity and climate change, according to a new report released on Thursday, by the UN Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO).

Read more https://news.un.org/feed/view/en/story/2021/10/1104272