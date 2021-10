Articles

Category: Immigrants & Refugees Published on Friday, 22 October 2021 14:44 Hits: 6

The Libyan government must immediately address the dire situation of asylum-seekers and refugees, in a humane manner, consistent with international human rights law, the UN refugee agency (UNHCR) said on Friday.

Read more https://news.un.org/feed/view/en/story/2021/10/1103742