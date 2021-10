Articles

Category: Immigrants & Refugees Published on Tuesday, 19 October 2021

Over-compliance with United States-imposed sanctions against Iran is harming the right to health, and people with a rare skin disease are among those affected, many of them children, experts appointed by the UN Human Rights Council said on Tuesday.

