Articles

Category: Immigrants & Refugees Published on Tuesday, 19 October 2021 00:00 Hits: 0

As the worst flooding in decades impacts over 700,000 people across South Sudan, UNHCR, the UN Refugee Agency, is alarmed at the critical needs facing the most vulnerable. Together with the humanitarian...

Read more https://www.unhcr.org/news/briefing/2021/10/616e89034/south-sudan-floods-wreak-havoc-vulnerable-communities.html