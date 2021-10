Articles

Category: Immigrants & Refugees Published on Monday, 18 October 2021 21:03 Hits: 7

Gender-based violence, hate speech and disinformation are being used extensively online and offline, to chill or kill women’s freedom of expression, an independent UN human rights expert told the General Assembly on Monday.

Read more https://news.un.org/feed/view/en/story/2021/10/1103382