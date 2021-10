Articles

Category: Immigrants & Refugees Published on Tuesday, 19 October 2021 00:00 Hits: 9

Zohra was just 11 when she and her family fled to Ecuador. Now 16, she paints murals on buildings in her host city as a way of reconciling her two worlds.

Read more https://www.unhcr.org/news/stories/2021/10/616d8cff4/afghan-teen-makes-mark-ecuadorian-city-gave-refuge.html