Published on Friday, 15 October 2021

The United Nations has condemned the deadly suicide bombing during Friday prayers at the largest Shia mosque in the city of Kandahar, in southern Afghanistan, which killed at least 30 people and wounded dozens more.

Read more https://news.un.org/feed/view/en/story/2021/10/1103272