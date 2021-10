Articles

Category: Immigrants & Refugees Published on Thursday, 14 October 2021 00:00 Hits: 0

Desperate refugees and asylum-seekers in Tripoli in urgent need of assistance and protection amid security sweeps.

Read more https://www.unhcr.org/news/latest/2021/10/616838d54/safe-place-asylum-seekers-snared-libya-dragnet.html