Articles

Category: Immigrants & Refugees Published on Friday, 15 October 2021 00:00 Hits: 0

UNHCR, the UN Refugee Agency, is urging states to facilitate and expedite family reunification procedures for Afghans whose families are left behind in Afghanistan or who have been displaced across the...

Read more https://www.unhcr.org/news/briefing/2021/10/616935614/unhcr-calls-states-expedite-family-reunification-procedures-afghan-refugees.html