Category: Immigrants & Refugees Published on Monday, 11 October 2021 21:17 Hits: 3

From COVID-19 to the climate crisis and growing inequality, Secretary-General António Guterres underscored, at a financial meeting on Thursday, the importance of greater commitment and cooperation for a “more peaceful and prosperous future”.

