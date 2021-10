Articles

Category: Immigrants & Refugees Published on Friday, 08 October 2021 20:39 Hits: 6

The United Nations on Friday welcomed the signing of a long-awaited Action Plan to withdraw mercenaries, foreign fighters and foreign forces from Libya, after years of fighting between warring factions across the oil-rich nation.

Read more https://news.un.org/feed/view/en/story/2021/10/1102642