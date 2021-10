Articles

Category: Immigrants & Refugees Published on Thursday, 07 October 2021 00:00 Hits: 1

Repatriations are accelerating as UNHCR recommends an end to refugee status for the vast majority of Ivorians.

Read more https://www.unhcr.org/news/stories/2021/10/615ef8624/ivorians-return-home-ahead-refugee-status-coming-end.html