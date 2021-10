Articles

Category: Immigrants & Refugees Published on Wednesday, 06 October 2021

UN Secretary-General António Guterres on Wednesday urged authorities in Ethiopia to allow vital humanitarian work there to continue, following the recent decision to declare seven of the Organization’s staff persona non grata and expel them from the country.

