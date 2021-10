Articles

Category: Immigrants & Refugees Published on Tuesday, 05 October 2021 15:43 Hits: 0

Improved water management, monitoring and forecasting are needed in the face of a looming global water crisis, the UN World Meteorological Organization (WMO) and partners said in a report published on Tuesday.

Read more https://news.un.org/feed/view/en/story/2021/10/1102162