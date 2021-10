Articles

Category: Immigrants & Refugees Published on Tuesday, 05 October 2021 20:02 Hits: 6

Between 2009 and 2018, the continuous rise in sea temperature cost the world 14 per cent of its coral reefs – that’s more than the size of Australia’s reefs combined – a UN-backed report revealed on Tuesday.

Read more https://news.un.org/feed/view/en/story/2021/10/1102242