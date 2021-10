Articles

Category: Immigrants & Refugees Published on Tuesday, 05 October 2021 00:00 Hits: 1

Today, I welcome the progress made by the governments of Sudan and South Sudan to find long-term solutions for 7 million refugees and internally displaced people (IDPs) in and from both countries. The...

Read more https://www.unhcr.org/news/press/2021/10/615c46884/news-comment-un-high-commissioner-refugees-filippo-grandi-solutions-millions.html