Articles

Category: Immigrants & Refugees Published on Tuesday, 05 October 2021 00:00 Hits: 2

Geneva – Today, the Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD) and UNHCR, the UN Refugee Agency, co-hosted a special high-level information sharing session of the IGAD Support Platform on the Solutions...

Read more https://www.unhcr.org/news/press/2021/10/615c418c4/joint-statement-igad-unhcr-governments-south-sudan-sudan-solutions-initiative.html