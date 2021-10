Articles

Category: Immigrants & Refugees Published on Monday, 04 October 2021 20:29 Hits: 5

The world currently faces unprecedented catastrophic levels of acute food insecurity, according to UN agencies, and around $6.6 billion is needed urgently, to support 41 million in danger of sliding into famine.

Read more https://news.un.org/feed/view/en/story/2021/10/1102072