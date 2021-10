Articles

Category: Immigrants & Refugees Published on Wednesday, 29 September 2021 17:41 Hits: 1

Urgent support is needed for tens of thousands of missing migrant families who are often forced to rely on smugglers and other informal networks, to trace loved ones, the International Organization for Migration's (IOM) said on Wednesday.

Read more https://news.un.org/feed/view/en/story/2021/09/1101682