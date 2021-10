Articles

Category: Immigrants & Refugees Published on Friday, 01 October 2021 20:34 Hits: 5

The COVID-19 pandemic has shown us that quality data saves lives, the UN Department of Economic and Social Affairs (UN DESA) said on Friday, ahead of the UN World Data Forum, due to start on Sunday

Read more https://news.un.org/feed/view/en/story/2021/10/1102002