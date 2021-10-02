Stopping the march towards famine a UN Resident Coordinator blog

Articles

Category: Immigrants & Refugees Published on Saturday, 02 October 2021

Seven years into a brutal conflict, Yemen is heavily dependent on humanitarian assistance, but the UN is intent on avoiding a repeat of the worst periods of famine and malnutrition its citizens have suffered. On a recent visit to UN headquarters in New York, David Gressly, the UN Resident and Humanitarian Coordinator for Yemen, told UN News that, although emergency funds have been received, the humanitarian response remain severely underfunded.

Read more https://news.un.org/feed/view/en/story/2021/10/1101972