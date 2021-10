Articles

Category: Immigrants & Refugees Published on Thursday, 30 September 2021 16:01 Hits: 2

With just one month left until the COP26 climate change conference, countries must do more to reduce emissions, finance climate action and support mitigation, UN Secretary-General António Guterres told the final official ministerial meeting in Milan, Italy, on Thursday.

Read more https://news.un.org/feed/view/en/story/2021/09/1101772