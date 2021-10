Articles

Category: Immigrants & Refugees Published on Thursday, 30 September 2021 20:34 Hits: 3

Growing polarization and intolerance are fuelling a rise in hate speech worldwide, UN Secretary-General António Guterres said on Thursday, in remarks to the opening of an online forum to counter this “global firestorm” through the power of education.

