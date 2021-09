Articles

Category: Immigrants & Refugees Published on Thursday, 30 September 2021 05:30 Hits: 7

Based on the core belief that “humanity is deeply interconnected” and “we are one”, the new performance piece, "King Clavé" is adding some musical inspiration to this year’s 20th anniversary of the historic Durban Declaration and Programme of Action (DDPA) against racism around the globe.

Read more https://news.un.org/feed/view/en/story/2021/09/1101692